D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,592 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 56.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $570,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 39,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

AWK stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.37. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

