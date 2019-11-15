D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 87 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 32.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.84.

Shares of CI stock opened at $189.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average is $161.73. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Cigna’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

