CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after buying an additional 259,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after buying an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.