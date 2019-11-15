CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Up 38.3% in October

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE UAN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.96. 203,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,673. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $88.58 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAN. TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

