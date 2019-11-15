Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $93.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,589,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,138,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,454,000 after acquiring an additional 122,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 382,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

