CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CCLP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. 157,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $112.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 15.7% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 89.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 98,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 337,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 46,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

