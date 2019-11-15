Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Down 35.4% in October

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the September 30th total of 76,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE CAPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 27,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,918. The firm has a market cap of $610.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Crossamerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $559.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.82 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,909.09%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

