Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to “Neutral”

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $79.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Barclays set a $105.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.48.

FTNT stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $650,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,523,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,517,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,084,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Fortinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

