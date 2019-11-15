Credit Suisse Group Increases Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $19.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Switch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,402. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 177.67, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Switch has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $927,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 723,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,670,091. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 20.5% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 80.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Switch by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,014 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Switch by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.