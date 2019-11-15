Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 196,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

In other Sunoco news, insider Machell Simon bought 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25.

NYSE SUN opened at $31.74 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

