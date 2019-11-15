Creative Planning Reduces Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15,258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,106,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,347 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,804,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 468,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 58,570.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 373,677 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.56. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 358.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

