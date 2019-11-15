Creative Planning Purchases 336 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $201,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 485.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $101,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $216,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,913 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.