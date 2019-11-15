Creative Planning Invests $537,000 in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $53.63 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36.

