Creative Planning Has $493,000 Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 125.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2,131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

