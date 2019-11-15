Creative Planning Buys 2,497 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000.

EFV stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

