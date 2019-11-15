CPChain Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $259,152.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00796026 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00013419 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000639 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000745 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.