Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Research analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Covetrus in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. G.Research also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Covetrus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 149,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Erin Powers Brennan bought 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,091.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $3,508,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $30,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $788,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth $2,338,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.