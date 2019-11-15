COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC lowered shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut COVESTRO AG/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of COVTY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. 12,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

