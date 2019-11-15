CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $155,500.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $155,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $77,020.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $155,220.00.

On Monday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00.

On Friday, November 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $160,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $160,640.00.

On Monday, October 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $157,560.00.

On Friday, October 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $155,160.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $153,560.00.

On Monday, October 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $158,180.00.

On Friday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $157,820.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $75.82 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRVL shares. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,032,000 after acquiring an additional 57,438 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CorVel by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

