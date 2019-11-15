Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Monday.

ALS stock opened at C$11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.88. The stock has a market cap of $454.99 million and a PE ratio of -203.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$29,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,392 shares in the company, valued at C$407,590.40.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

