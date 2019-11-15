Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Cormark increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

EIF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Monday. AltaCorp Capital increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.28.

TSE:EIF opened at C$43.79 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$25.58 and a 1 year high of C$44.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

