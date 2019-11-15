Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 13,130 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

