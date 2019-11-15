Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 90.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 115.8% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,479,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $14,983,768.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,744,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,179 shares of company stock worth $46,749,544. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

NYSE:FIS opened at $135.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

