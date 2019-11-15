Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $834,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 38.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 304,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 23.8% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 34,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 123.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 23,224 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI opened at $157.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day moving average of $139.41. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $163.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,663,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,353,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

