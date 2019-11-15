Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,774 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,942 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $28.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $40.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

