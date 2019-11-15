Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 561 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,259,000 after buying an additional 1,842,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,785,000 after buying an additional 1,204,750 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 101,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 864,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,498,000 after buying an additional 864,131 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,629,709,000 after buying an additional 169,521 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $554.44 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.24 and a 1 year high of $589.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $541.62 and a 200 day moving average of $517.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total transaction of $106,033.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,177,480.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.50, for a total transaction of $65,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,242 shares of company stock valued at $7,219,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

