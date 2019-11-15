Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,448 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 23.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,058,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,183,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 940,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 591,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $111.12 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $204.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

