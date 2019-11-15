Copa (NYSE:CPA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $114.28 and last traded at $114.04, with a volume of 3227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.55.

The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $708.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.59 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPA. UBS Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 228.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 65,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 45,550 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,962,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 252,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Copa by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 986,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,299,000 after purchasing an additional 323,251 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17.

Copa Company Profile (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.