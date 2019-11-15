CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Update

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 154,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.31% of CooTek (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CTK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 63,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,305. CooTek has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.70 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CooTek will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTK shares. Bank of America set a $6.60 price target on shares of CooTek (Cayman) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

