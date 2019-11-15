Contrasting Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) & SandRidge Permian Trust (NASDAQ:PER)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diamondback Energy and SandRidge Permian Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 1 23 1 3.00 SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus price target of $138.64, suggesting a potential upside of 81.72%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Dividends

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. SandRidge Permian Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.6%. Diamondback Energy pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and SandRidge Permian Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 29.59% 6.01% 3.96% SandRidge Permian Trust 79.69% 17.22% 17.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamondback Energy and SandRidge Permian Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.18 billion 5.62 $845.67 million $5.87 13.00 SandRidge Permian Trust $29.86 million 2.16 $25.33 million N/A N/A

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats SandRidge Permian Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, the company's net acreage position was approximately 461,218 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 992,001 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 7,279 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 2,645 additional wells. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Viper Energy Partners LP, owns mineral interests in approximately 532,295 gross acres and 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.