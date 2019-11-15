Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €130.00 by Independent Research

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €133.59 ($155.34).

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €123.30 ($143.37) on Wednesday. Continental has a 12 month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12 month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

