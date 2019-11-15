Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives $5.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNSL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim set a $3.50 target price on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CNSL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 715,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,581. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $306.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $333.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

