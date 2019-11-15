Conceal Reaches Market Cap of $751,232.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Conceal has a market cap of $751,232.00 and $121,231.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001718 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

Conceal's total supply is 14,783,013 coins and its circulating supply is 5,132,943 coins. Conceal's official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Conceal's official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal's official website is conceal.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

