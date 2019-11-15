COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of CMWAY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.91. 22,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,296. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.37.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

