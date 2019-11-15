Comparing Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) & iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Insight Enterprises has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Insight Enterprises and iMedia Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67 iMedia Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Insight Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Insight Enterprises is more favorable than iMedia Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insight Enterprises and iMedia Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $7.08 billion 0.32 $163.68 million $4.63 13.70 iMedia Brands $596.64 million 0.08 -$22.16 million N/A N/A

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than iMedia Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.28% 17.21% 5.64% iMedia Brands -9.11% -78.15% -19.81%

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats iMedia Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. The company also provides insight managed office that offers desktop and notebook devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; insight managed mobility, which offers tablet and cellular-based devices paired with cloud-based applications and its service desk; insight managed collaboration that allows clients to outsource their voice, conferencing, and collaboration/team applications; insight managed deployment, which comprises multi-site deployments of devices or technology; and identity and access management, and Software as a Service solutions. In addition, it offers hybrid cloud, an on-premise converged infrastructure; intelligent network that provides core wide area network, local area network, wireless, and security solutions; infrastructure management services; and network security and security incident event management, and Infrastructure as a Service solutions. Further, the company provides digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints; custom-developed applications to enable client-to-customer engagement; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom solutions, which enable clients review insights within their data. Additionally, it distributes hardware and software products; offers enterprise data center solutions; and provides business technology consulting and managed services. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

