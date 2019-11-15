Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Position Increased by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCU. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 29.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the second quarter worth $113,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 13.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCU shares. ValuEngine raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

