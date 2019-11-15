Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Update

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,300 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the September 30th total of 362,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CBD traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.90. 4,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,737. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $26.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 503,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 144,071 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 152,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

