Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.61.

In other news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 49.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 146,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,294. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $919.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.72. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 103.77%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

