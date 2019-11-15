Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,508 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHB stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92.

