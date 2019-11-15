Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.30.

NYSE:MCO opened at $218.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.43 and its 200 day moving average is $204.41. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $223.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.