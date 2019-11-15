Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aecom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aecom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of Aecom stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. Aecom has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.