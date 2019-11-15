Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Yext by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YEXT. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 78,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,728.00. Also, Director Michael Walrath purchased 85,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $1,402,744.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 214,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,426.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 744,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,577,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

