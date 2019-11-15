Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 97.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $5,575,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $25.29 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.04%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $404,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael-Bryant Hicks bought 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $293,949.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,497,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,115. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.