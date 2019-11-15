Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.70.

TSE:CUF.UN traded up C$0.32 on Monday, reaching C$14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 345,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,252. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.62. Cominar REIT has a 12-month low of C$10.41 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

