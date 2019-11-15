Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.70.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

TSE:CUF.UN traded up C$0.32 on Monday, reaching C$14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 345,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,252. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.62. Cominar REIT has a 12-month low of C$10.41 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.