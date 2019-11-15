Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CUF.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cominar REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.70.

TSE:CUF.UN traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.17. 345,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,252. Cominar REIT has a 52-week low of C$10.41 and a 52-week high of C$14.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.28.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

