Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CUF.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cominar REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.70.

TSE:CUF.UN traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.17. 345,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,252. Cominar REIT has a 52-week low of C$10.41 and a 52-week high of C$14.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.28.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

