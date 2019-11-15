Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Roku by 92.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 85,027 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $49,965,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $51,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth $2,717,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $775,738.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $775,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.51, for a total value of $552,095.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,079.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,419 shares of company stock valued at $27,490,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $148.70 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,858.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 price objective on Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.48.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

