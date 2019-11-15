Comerica Bank Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $2,759,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $12,243,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

OLLI opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $375,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

