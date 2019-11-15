Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,581,000 after acquiring an additional 957,204 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,922,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,542,000 after acquiring an additional 262,016 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,276,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,731,000 after acquiring an additional 389,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 393.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $230,824.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,728.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $43.68 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

