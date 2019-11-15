Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Columbus Energy Resources stock opened at GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. Columbus Energy Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

Get Columbus Energy Resources alerts:

Columbus Energy Resources Company Profile

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.