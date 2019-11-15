Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Columbus Energy Resources stock opened at GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. Columbus Energy Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07).
Columbus Energy Resources Company Profile
