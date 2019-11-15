Coles Group (ASX:COL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.67

Shares of Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$15.67 ($11.11) and last traded at A$15.66 ($11.10), with a volume of 522939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$15.44 ($10.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is A$13.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55.

Get Coles Group alerts:

In related news, insider Wendy Stops purchased 8,090 shares of Coles Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.56 ($9.61) per share, with a total value of A$109,659.95 ($77,773.01).

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. The company also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.